Support structures working as power engines of J&K economy: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called for supporting structures that work as power engines of the Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of financial institutions, public sector banks, and government departments here, the LG directed the banks and the departments to work in close collaboration for seamless credit flow to address the needs of industries, youth, and farmers for their capacity building and entrepreneurship development.

Sharing his views on the overall assessment of financial inclusion led interventions and reaching out to under-banked sections of rural economy, he said, “Our collective efforts should strive towards supporting sectors working as the power engines of our economy.”