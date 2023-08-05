Supporters of terrorism, separatism biggest enemies of peace, progress: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the supporters or terrorism and separatism were the biggest enemies of peace and progress. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while e-inaugurating several projects of heritage conservation by Srinagar Smart City Limited in an event at Kashmir Art Emporium, the LG said, “The supporters of terrorism and separatism are the biggest enemies of peace and progress. I want all the citizens to work together with the government to uproot the cancer of terror-secessionist ideology and corruption.”

He said that the government had taken decisive steps against corruption and ensured that seamless public services were delivered at the doorsteps of the citizens.

“We have successfully broken the backs of the corrupt and those who were supporting the terrorist-separatists ecosystem,” Sinha said.

He appreciated the endeavours of the Srinagar Smart City Limited for conservation and restoration of heritage buildings and improving the quality of life of the residents of the city.

The LG said that the compendium of heritage buildings for conservation, restoration of Shri Kathleshwar temple and 15 ghats on River Jhelum in Shehr-e-Khaas would play a pivotal role in transforming urban landscape.

“We must embrace a holistic approach in urban rejuvenation. The launch of GIS-based survey and digital door numbering, facade illumination of 11 heritage locations will bring positive change in lives of the people, give boost to sustainable economic-activity and resilience of Srinagar,” he said.

Sinha highlighted the efforts made in the last four years to establish a just, transparent, accountable, responsive, and citizen-centric governance system in J&K.

“After many decades, old and new generations are witnessing the era of peace and harmony. It is our collective responsibility to give a new shape to the society and to ensure pro-active governance for the ease of living of the citizens,” he said.

The LG appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in installing smart electricity meters.

He also invited all the citizens for the grand celebrations of Independence Day.

Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also spoke on the occasion.

ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir Khan were also present on the occasion.