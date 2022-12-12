Supporters of terrorists issuing threats through blogs to face music: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that strict action would be taken against the supporters of terrorists issuing threats to people through blogs.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Jammu, the DGP said, “Those issuing threats through blogs are backed by Pakistan’s ISI. The perpetrators will not go unpunished and will be taken to task sternly.”
Singh said, “The blogs issuing threats are mouthpieces of Pakistan’s ISI that wants to keep terrorism alive. However, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end as a result of which people involved in terrorism are getting frustrated.” The DGP said that FIRs had been registered against the few blogs issuing threats to the people.
“There is no need to be afraid of these threats. The threats are being issued by people who do not like to see the people of J&K happy,” he said.
Commenting on the number of terrorists operational in J&K, Singh said: “The number goes up and down. Some of them are in training camps. Some tried to infiltrate into J&K. However, the security forces are active and those trying to sneak in are killed in gunfights.”
He said that the number of active terrorists in J&K was in double digits.
“A total of 56 foreign terrorists were killed in a year. Of the 109 joining terror ranks this year, 86 were killed and only 23 are left,” the DGP said.