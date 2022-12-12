Supporters of terrorists issuing threats through blogs to face music: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that strict action would be taken against the supporters of terrorists issuing threats to people through blogs.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Jammu, the DGP said, “Those issuing threats through blogs are backed by Pakistan’s ISI. The perpetrators will not go unpunished and will be taken to task sternly.”

Singh said, “The blogs issuing threats are mouthpieces of Pakistan’s ISI that wants to keep terrorism alive. However, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end as a result of which people involved in terrorism are getting frustrated.” The DGP said that FIRs had been registered against the few blogs issuing threats to the people.