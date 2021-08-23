SURGE IN CORONA Community classes suspended in Kulgam for 2 weeks

Kulgam: In the wake of sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the authorities in Kulgam ordered suspension of all community classes for two weeks.

The direction in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohu Din Bhat . "In view of spread of Covid-19 the community classes are hereby suspended in all government as well as private schools/ coaching centers with immediate effect for two weeks," the order reads.

It says that all the heads of educational institutes, both government and private, are put under strict instructions to implement directions in letter and spirit. "However they shall ensure the conduct of online classes in their institutions as circulated from time to time," the order said.

It further warned of strict action under Disaster Management Act for any kind of violation of the order.

As reported by Greater Kashmir, the Kulgam district reported around 48 coronavirus cases in past three days only.