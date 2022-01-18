Surge in COVID cases; 4651 test positive, 3 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 18: A sudden spike in the number of COVID19 cases in J&K was reported on Tuesday with 4651 people testing positive, while three deaths were attributed to this viral pandemic.

An increase of 1.7 per cent in the positivity rate within one day was seen in J&K as per the official data issued as COVID19 bulletin. While the positive percentage reported on Monday was 4.5, on Tuesday, it jumped to 6.2.

The positive percentage is the number of samples found positive out of every 100 tested. In 24 hours, J&K has tested 74722 samples, the bulletin said.