Surge in COVID cases; 4651 test positive, 3 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 18: A sudden spike in the number of COVID19 cases in J&K was reported on Tuesday with 4651 people testing positive, while three deaths were attributed to this viral pandemic.
An increase of 1.7 per cent in the positivity rate within one day was seen in J&K as per the official data issued as COVID19 bulletin. While the positive percentage reported on Monday was 4.5, on Tuesday, it jumped to 6.2.
The positive percentage is the number of samples found positive out of every 100 tested. In 24 hours, J&K has tested 74722 samples, the bulletin said.
The number of cases detected in the 20 districts of J&K in the past 24 hours, preceding the issue of the official bulletin was 4651, nearly double the number of cases reported on 14 January, four days ago. However, in district Srinagar and district Jammu, the cases have increased by more than 200 per cent.
Today, district Srinagar’s COVID19 tally was 957 while Jammu district had 919 people testing positive. District Baramulla had 633 fresh positives while Budgam also had 411 people positive.
The cases reported from other districts today was Udhampur 184, Rajouri 74, Doda 49, Kathau 94, Samba 109, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 18, Ramban 15, Reasi 78. In the Kashmir division, Pulwama had 96 cases, Kupwara 209, Anantnag 253, Bandipora 139, Ganderbal 171, Kulgam 215 and Shopian 21.
Three people succumbed to SARS-CoV2 today in J&K – two in the Jammu division and one in the Kashmir division.
The case tally today is the highest reported in J&K since May 12, 2021. J&K has been increasing the COVID19 testing significantly and 74722 samples were processed in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the UT crossed the 20000 mark today and reached 21677.
Of these, 353 are admitted, the Government has said. Currently, the rate of admission among the active cases is 0.4 per cent. The bed occupancy in J&K, among the 4794 dedicated to COVID19 across J&K is 7.36, an increase of decimal points in the past 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, 51060 vaccination doses have been administered in J&K.