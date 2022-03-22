Surgeries resume at Bone and Joint Hospital

“Ours is the only fully equipped Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital in J&K and due to unavailability of the OT, patients were suffering a lot,” he said.

He said the OT was made functional in a record time and the doctors have already started operating the patients that required immediate surgical intervention.

The Hospital had made its emergency OT functional last week and had resumed OPD and plaster services, along with diagnostic tests. Dr Mian said the Government and the GMC Administration were working together to resume the stalled facilities and services at the hospital. “We are repairing and renovating whatever we can and continuously,” he said.