Surgeries resume at Bone and Joint Hospital

Srinagar: The Bone and Joint Hospital has refurbished its main Operation Theatre enabling the hospital to carry out elective surgeries now, nearly three weeks after a devastating fire at the facility stalled its operations.
Medical Superintendent B&J Hospital, Dr Suhail Mian said that the hospital reconstructed parts of OT and refurbished the equipment to help the patients who had been left in lurch after the hospital suffered the fire.
“Ours is the only fully equipped Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital in J&K and due to unavailability of the OT, patients were suffering a lot,” he said.
He said the OT was made functional in a record time and the doctors have already started operating the patients that required immediate surgical intervention.
The Hospital had made its emergency OT functional last week and had resumed OPD and plaster services, along with diagnostic tests. Dr Mian said the Government and the GMC Administration were working together to resume the stalled facilities and services at the hospital. “We are repairing and renovating whatever we can and continuously,” he said.
However, due to unavailability of the wards, the hospital is facing a tough time housing the patients that require admission. Nearly 50 beds in the hospital have been operationalised to admit trauma cases. The two floors that housed the wards have not yet been cleared for operations by the authorities.
The 200 bedded hospital associated with GMC Srinagar has been the mainstay of Road Traffic Accidents and other trauma cases in Kashmir, and from across the districts in Pir Panjal. The tertiary care Orthopedics facility is the largest in J&K.
After the fire incident, SKIMS Medical College Hospital expanded its bed capacity for orthopedics to 90 beds from the existing 30. The Directorate of Health Services has also ordered that round the clock ortho facilities be made available in all district hospitals. "It is heartening to see other hospitals playing a supportive role and expanding their admission capacity," the MS said.