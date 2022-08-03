Suspected drone movement | Security alert in Nowshera

Rajouri: A security alert has been issued in the Nowshera subdivision of Rajouri over the suspected drone movement, and vigil in the area has also been increased.

Official sources said that there were some specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a suspected drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera subdivision on Tuesday night.

“A suspected drone activity was witnessed in the villages close to the LoC in Nowshera,” the sources said.

They said that taking a serious note of this suspicious activity, security forces issued an alert for the Nowshera subdivision, and the security in the subdivision was heightened.