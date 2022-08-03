Suspected drone movement | Security alert in Nowshera

Rajouri: A security alert has been issued in the Nowshera subdivision of Rajouri over the suspected drone movement, and vigil in the area has also been increased.
Official sources said that there were some specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a suspected drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera subdivision on Tuesday night.
“A suspected drone activity was witnessed in the villages close to the LoC in Nowshera,” the sources said.
They said that taking a serious note of this suspicious activity, security forces issued an alert for the Nowshera subdivision, and the security in the subdivision was heightened.
Official sources said that all possible measures for strengthening the security in the subdivision had been taken jointly by the Army and the Police.
The movement of drones and dropping of weapons using these aerial vehicles has become a serious security challenge in entire Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently it came to the fore that several droppings of arms and ammunition through drones had taken place in areas of Lamberi and Kalakote in the Rajouri district.
“These payloads of arms and ammunition were collected by a terror module run by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Talib Hussain Shah who was recently arrested and found involved in several terror and crime cases,” officials said.
SEARCHES IN POONCH VILLAGES
Meanwhile, security forces on Wednesday conducted searches in villages of Poonch while the officials termed the operation an “area domination exercise.”
Officials said that joint teams of the Army, Police, and CRPF launched this search operation in the villages of Poonch.
“The operation, which started Wednesday morning, ended in the evening,” they said.