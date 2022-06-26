Suspended IPS officer Basant Rath resigns

Sharing his copy of resignation letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and marked to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Commandant General Home Guard H K Lohia, Rath said, “I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics.”

“Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly,” he said in his letter dated June 25.

In an earlier post about seven hours ago, Rath wrote, “If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024.”