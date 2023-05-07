Suspension of telecom services in Rajouri was absolute necessity: FC Home

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home has stated that the issuance of directions issued by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone vis-a-vis temporary suspension of telecom services, without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority, for over two hours in Rajouri district on May 5, 2023 was “an absolute necessity.”

ADGP Jammu zone is the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 for issuing such directions.

The telecom, internet services were temporarily suspended on May 5 in Rajouri after the gun-battle erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kandi forests wherein five army personnel were killed.