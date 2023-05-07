Suspension of telecom services in Rajouri was absolute necessity: FC Home

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home has stated that the issuance of directions issued by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone vis-a-vis temporary suspension of telecom services, without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority, for over two hours in Rajouri district on May 5, 2023 was “an absolute necessity.”
ADGP Jammu zone is the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 for issuing such directions.
The telecom, internet services were temporarily suspended on May 5 in Rajouri after the gun-battle erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kandi forests wherein five army personnel were killed.
While confirming the issuance of such directions by ADGP, the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal stated that they (directions) were “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order.”
“The ADGP, Jammu zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in district Rajouri of Jammu province w.e.f 1125 hours to 1340 hours on May 5, 2023. The order or letter under reference, inter-alia, mentions about possibility of mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order,” Financial Commissioner (FC) Home mentioned in the order.
“Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm order No. 305(TSTS) of 2023 dated May 5, 2023, under endorsement No. JZ/CS/Snap-down/2023/308-09 dated May 5, 2023 issued by the Authorized Officer, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” he added.