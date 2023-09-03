Suspension order of senior lecturer withdrawn

Jammu: J&K School Education Department has withdrawn the suspension order of the Senior Lecturer Zahoor Ahmed Bhat. He has also been directed to “report to his original place of posting for further duties.”
Referring to the withdrawal order, the Directorate of School Education Jammu, where Bhat was attached during his period of suspension, on Sunday relieved him with the direction to “report to his original place of posting for further duties.”
“Consequent upon the withdrawal of Order No 251-JK(Edu) of 2023 dated August 25, 2023 issued under endorsement No Edu-Lect/96/202 3/(72722 73) dated August 2S, 2023 vide Govt Order quoted under reference, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat Senior Lecturer, Pol Science Is hereby relieved from this office today on September 3, 2023 FN and is directed to report to his original place of posting for further duties,” read an order issued by Dr Vikas Dhar Bagati, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Jammu.
On August 25 vide Order No 251-JK(Edu) of 2023, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar had ordered the suspension of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, Senior Lecturer of Government HSS Jawahar Nagar Srinagar “for violation of J&K CSR; Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and Leave Rules.”
Joint Director, School Education Jammu Subah Mehta was appointed as inquiry officer to “conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer.”
“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, J&K Leave Rules. During the period of suspension, the delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu,” the order issued by SED Principal Secretary had read.