Suspension order of senior lecturer withdrawn

Jammu: J&K School Education Department has withdrawn the suspension order of the Senior Lecturer Zahoor Ahmed Bhat. He has also been directed to “report to his original place of posting for further duties.”

Referring to the withdrawal order, the Directorate of School Education Jammu, where Bhat was attached during his period of suspension, on Sunday relieved him with the direction to “report to his original place of posting for further duties.”

“Consequent upon the withdrawal of Order No 251-JK(Edu) of 2023 dated August 25, 2023 issued under endorsement No Edu-Lect/96/202 3/(72722 73) dated August 2S, 2023 vide Govt Order quoted under reference, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat Senior Lecturer, Pol Science Is hereby relieved from this office today on September 3, 2023 FN and is directed to report to his original place of posting for further duties,” read an order issued by Dr Vikas Dhar Bagati, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Jammu.