Suspension sends netizens in Kashmir into a tizzy

Soon after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram went into a suspension mode, frantic phone calls were being made by people to each other discussing the outage.

While initially many took it as “yet another Internet suspension”, the news regarding the social media glitch globally soon became public allaying these apprehensions.

As the social media glitch continued till late night, several people said “losing touch with friends and relatives in such a manner was an unusual thing to happen”.

However, as soon as Facebook posted an official comment regarding the snapping of its services, several netizens ‘shared’ this post on Twitter. Amid the frantic calls and Tweets, people ensured that wit and humor was not missing.

“Basically #Zuckerberg's having a staff party and doesn't want any of his employees to miss it. Now you know why . @Facebook @instagram & @WhatsApp are down !!!” wrote Kashmiri chef and restaurateur Sanjay Raina on Twitter.

Several others posted comments on how “life without social media seemed to be peaceful for a few hours”.