Suspicion of ‘explosives’ along Rajouri highway disrupts traffic

Rajouri: Movement of vehicular traffic on 7-km stretch between Kakora and Manjakote remained disrupted for hours over suspicion of presence of some explosive material along Rajouri-Poonch highway on Tuesday.

Security forces conducted intense searches in the area and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called in.

Officials said that a team of forces late this afternoon raised an alarm.

“The patrol team suspected the presence of some suspicious material alongside the highway at Niali, 3 kilometres short of Manjakote township. Soon after this, the teams of Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned the area, launching intense searches,” officials said.