Suspicion of ‘explosives’ along Rajouri highway disrupts traffic

Rajouri: Movement of vehicular traffic on 7-km stretch between Kakora and Manjakote remained disrupted for hours over suspicion of presence of some explosive material along Rajouri-Poonch highway on Tuesday.
Security forces conducted intense searches in the area and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called in.
Officials said that a team of forces late this afternoon raised an alarm.
“The patrol team suspected the presence of some suspicious material alongside the highway at Niali, 3 kilometres short of Manjakote township. Soon after this, the teams of Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned the area, launching intense searches,” officials said.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and other technical teams of army, police and CRPF were also called in at the site and necessary examination of the area was conducted.
Due to this operation, the movement of vehicles between Kakora and Manjakote remained suspended on the highway. The traffic was diverted through Manjakote link road.
The movement of vehicles was restored after a few hours, said officials.
Search operation in the area was going on, when the last reports were received.