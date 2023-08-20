‘Sustainable development, environment conservation our priority’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday launched the ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive 2023-24’ from IIM Jammu while asserting that sustainable development and environment conservation were his government’s priority.

He planted a tree sapling in the campus to mark the occasion.

In his address, the LG congratulated the Forests Department, IIM Jammu, Village Panchayat Plantation Committees and all the stakeholders for the launch of the mega plantation drive.

“Green J&K Drive has become a major contributor to increasing the green cover of J&K, strengthening our ecology and building a healthier society. In the last 3 years, we have been able to plant more than 4 crore saplings and the target for this year is to plant 1.75 crore plants to ensure ecological security,” he said.