Sustainable peace requires society to lead Govt efforts: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: Stating that people need to understand the nefarious design of the establishment that has systematically worked against Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey on Thursday said that “sustainable peace requires government approach led by the society.”
“I strongly believe that sustainable peace requires a whole of government approach led by the society that must decide to contest the nexus and end the cycle of violence being perpetrated in J&K,” Lt Gen Pandey said in his closing remarks of seminar “Kashmir At Historic Roads” held here at 15 Corps headquarters.
The seminar was held in collaboration with the International Centre for Peace Studies, New Delhi.
“Lets us scan the Geo-Political and Geo-Strategic Environment that provides for opportunities for durable peace in Kashmir,” he said. As you know India is the launch-pad of Eurasia into the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore, it has, and will continue to be the centre of all geo-political and geo- strategic machanisations. Our unique culture of Vasudev Kutumbakam i.e., the World is One, enhances the potential of India as a fountainhead of peace in Eurasia and in the Indian Ocean Region. Because of this geographic and cultural importance of Indian Peninsula, India has also been of interest to external forces, be it across the mighty Hindukush, he said.
“I want to caution the families and recommend a vigilant society that guards its own from the nexus that sustains the cycle of violence, feeding on its young ones,” he said. “Firstly, we need to understand the nefarious design of the establishment that has systematically worked against J&K. Even before the partition and expose their real intent to our youth.”
He urged the people of Kashmir to protect youth from the scourge of narco- terror. “It is linked to an ecosystem that sustains terrorism and hence the Kashmiri society should itself be vigilant and conduct drive against drug abuse,” he said adding that the coalition of anti-drug warriors has to include parents, families, moulvis, NGOs, the society at large, besides the security and government agencies.
“I have deliberately listed security forces and the government in the end, because this social malaise can only be cleansed with pre-eminent role of the society. Instruments of the government can only provide an enabling environment. Insulate our youth from the efforts to initially radicalise through subterfuge and thereafter lure them to the path of the gun. I would like to caution the society, families and particularly the women to be more vigilant and protect their children from the poaching eyes of the nexus.”
He said that devious nexus has now started to target small children for terrorist activities who are as young as 14 to 16 yrs of age. “Observe your children - be aware the content they watch on social media, type of friends they have, even what the teachers are informing these young impressionable teenagers, be vigilant. Especially the ones whose families or friends had joined terrorism or were strong OGWs are at risk,” he said. “Save our children from this radicalizing nexus.”
“Kashmiri society need to break out from the shadows of terrorism brought upon by Pakistan controlled nexus.”
About the abrogation of Article 370, upon which Sheik Khalid Jehangir’s book was released, he said that it would not be entirely wrong to assess that the Government of India began unfolding its long-term plan to navigate India through the maze of emerging geopolitical forces early on,” he said. “For J&K a major step was taken on 5 Aug 2019.”
“The book by Sheikh Khalid Jehangir we released today named “Why Article 370 Had to Go” examines how abrogation of Article 370 was an imperative towards lasting peace and removing any scope of machination of people of Kashmir. “The book also throws some light on the way forward hereafter. I strongly recommend all citizens and professionals to read it,” he said.
Lt General Pandey said that the flattening of the world initially by radio and subsequently by TV, followed by internet and cellular networks amplified Pakistan’s ability to interfere in Kashmir. “This helped Pakistan out maneuver the Line of Control fence and introduce the Intifada Mode in Kashmir 2008,” he said adding that Pakistan continues to use developments in communication technology for its propaganda to link its “so-called masla-e-Kashmir” with religion.
“This has had a serious negative impact on the psyche of the people of Kashmir,” he said adding that the impact has been more deep and wide after 1990, when Kashmir largely became a home to Muslim society and doors to an ever present multicultural and progressive environment closed. “This was the strategic design of nexus always since 1947 but achieved only in 1990.”
About the rise of China and plans of West to counter balance China he said that the most relevant to Geo Political change is unfolding in Pakistan with the impact of the exit of US led forces from Afghanistan.
“Under the constant vigil of the sane world, Pakistan is being compelled to correct its path of being the terror hub of the globe and thereby is conflicted within,” he said. “All this has resulted in an inward- looking Pakistan giving an opportunity to Kashmir, a chance to breathe peace and happiness as people all over the world do.”
The senior Army General said that media has an extremely important role. “Unbiased and truthful media is pillar of a democracy and just society,” he said adding that in modern world the smartphone has become a weapon of fake news and radical thoughts. “Sadly, in J&K we saw few in the media seriously complicit in becoming instigators, highlighting the negative and suppressing positive content.”
“While they do and must question state actions the media simply fails to speak about the atrocities committed by terrorists and their masters on the pretext of threat to their lives,” he said. “Even today the media shies away from calling men killing unarmed civilians in targeted killings as terrorists.”
The seminar had six speakers from a cross section of intelligentsia speaking on topics relevant to ushering in permanent peace in Kashmir.
Ashok K Behuria of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies speaking on a faltering and isolated Pakistan, explained that it was a strategic opportunity for building a lasting peace in Kashmir.
Prof Ashok Aima, ex Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir and member of International Centre of Peace Studies highlighted Pakistan induced propaganda to politically and religiously mislead the youth. He emphasised on the role of various segments of society and departments in countering negativity emanating from Pakistan.
Dr Md Muzaffar Khan of J&K Police Rehabilitation Centre, Srinagar spoke about increasing drug abuse and narco terrorism fuelling conflict in Kashmir. He talked about the ‘denial of society to accept the problem’ and explained various initiatives undertaken by the government to tackle the drug menace and encouraged citizens in identifying drug peddlers and at the same time assisting the misguided youth to shun the habit.
Javed Ahmad Beigh a young leader, peace activist and journalist from Budgam addressed the problem of continued refugee status of Kashmir Hindus. He took the opportunity to highlight that the return of Kashmiri Hindus would enable the Kashmiri society to regain its multi-ethnic and multi-religious heritage.
Eminent Kashmiri journalist, Saleem Pandit spoke on the role of free and fair media as a pillar of democracy in J&K. He also spoke about the added dimension of social media and its impact. He urged Kashmiri society and journalists to see through the agents of conflict and urged them to contribute in peace building through positive stories.
Saba Sheikh, an advocate and working through White Globe NGO, addressed the issue of impact of conflict on women and role of women in reconciliation and peace. She passionately spoke about the women all over the world and in Kashmir need to fight for and get their equal status in society. She talked how women have been a ray of hope across religions and sects, and hence have an important role for peace in J&K.
Sheikh Khalid Jehangir’s latest book on Kashmir titled ‘Why Article 370 had to go’, was also released on the sidelines of the seminar. Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, who is Secretary General, International Centre of Peace Studies, has previously written a book titled, ‘They snatched my playground’ which has been well received by the literary world.