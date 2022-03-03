Sustainable peace requires society to lead Govt efforts: Lt Gen Pandey

“Kashmiri society need to break out from the shadows of terrorism brought upon by Pakistan controlled nexus.”

About the abrogation of Article 370, upon which Sheik Khalid Jehangir’s book was released, he said that it would not be entirely wrong to assess that the Government of India began unfolding its long-term plan to navigate India through the maze of emerging geopolitical forces early on,” he said. “For J&K a major step was taken on 5 Aug 2019.”

“The book by Sheikh Khalid Jehangir we released today named “Why Article 370 Had to Go” examines how abrogation of Article 370 was an imperative towards lasting peace and removing any scope of machination of people of Kashmir. “The book also throws some light on the way forward hereafter. I strongly recommend all citizens and professionals to read it,” he said.

Lt General Pandey said that the flattening of the world initially by radio and subsequently by TV, followed by internet and cellular networks amplified Pakistan’s ability to interfere in Kashmir. “This helped Pakistan out maneuver the Line of Control fence and introduce the Intifada Mode in Kashmir 2008,” he said adding that Pakistan continues to use developments in communication technology for its propaganda to link its “so-called masla-e-Kashmir” with religion.