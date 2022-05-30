Sustained attention to ensure inclusive quality education: LG Sinha

Noting that the Tribal Community in J&K was neglected and discriminated against since independence, the Lt Governor said that never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today.

Forest Rights Act, PM Van Dhan Yojna, SHGs, Healthcare, Transport Facility, Hostels, Tourist Village, Skill Development, and every initiative has been aimed at ensuring progress of J&K in an equitable, fair and just manner, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the government is making all efforts to enhance the sources of livelihood for the tribal population. UT administration is setting up 100 Van Dhan Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir so that the tribal community can get the right price for the valuable products sourced from the forests. He further announced the creation of 1500 Van Dhan Self Help Groups in the UT to make women of the tribal community financially independent. An amount of Rs 15 crores has also been made available, it was informed.