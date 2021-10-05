SUVs gaining ground in Kashmir

Srinagar: In the last one decade or so, Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Kashmir has gained a lot of market with several of these car owners saying that heavy snowfall, floods and bad roads make small cars unviable in the Valley.

According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir, in the last one decade, particularly after 2014 floods, there has been a marked increase in the registration of SUVs. Official figures suggest that out of the total 1.75 lakh private cars on Kashmir roads, there is a sizable share of SUVs.

Car buyers who are making a transition from sedan or hatchback to SUV are openly expressing their love for the 'beast', as the SUV is also known as.

Fahad Ahmad of Rajbagh, who shifted from a Hyundai i10 to a Hyundai Santa-Fe six years back, says the comfort was the most important deciding factor in his purchase of an SUV. Sahil Farooq is another avid lover of SUV's who convinced his father to purchase a Hyundai Venue. The trend is not limited to men only but women too are getting hitched to the lure of SUVs. Saima Bhat, an engineer who drives a Renault Duster for the last five years, says initially she found it difficult to 'control' the vehicle but now she can easily zoom past 80 kmph.