Switch to horticulture silently bearing fruit in J&K

Srinagar: In spite of urbanisation and the conversion of land for non-agricultural uses, Jammu and Kashmir is quietly witnessing a growth in the quantity of land being utilised for fruit cultivation.

“The area under fruits crops has increased by 6978 hectares that is from 334719 hectares in the year 2020-21 to 341697 hectares, recording a growth of 2.08 percent. The overall fruit production has increased by 3.95 lakh metric tonnes during 2021-22 that is from 20.36 lakh metric tonnes in the year 2020-21 to 24.31 lakh metric tonnes, recording a growth of 19.39 percent,” reads an official report of the J&K government.

“Further, under the high-density plantation an area of 6090.91 hectares has been covered during 2021-22, registering a growth of 591 percent over the previous year (880.89 hectares). The overall revenue earned from the export of fresh and dry fruits has increased from Rs 5010.1 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 6369.08 crore in 2021-22, recording a growth of 27.12 percent,” the report reads. A source of employment for 35 lakh people, which accounts to 28 percent of the population, the horticulture industry makes a major economic contribution to Jammu and Kashmir.

The fruit business affects and depends on about seven lakh families, either directly or indirectly.