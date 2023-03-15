T5 tunnel ready for commissioning

Ramban: The T5 tunnel of the four-lane road project at Panthyal between Ramban and Banihal is ready for commissioning.
The management of the tunnel construction company of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said that the double-way tunnel, T5 at Panthyal was ready for commissioning and operation.
He said that the approach road to the tunnel and other allied works were completed successfully on Wednesday.
Engineers of NHAI said that the tunnel would be opened for traffic after the light and fire-fighting equipment is installed inside the tunnel.
They expected that the tunnel would be opened for traffic soon.
However, NHAI, PIU, Ramban is yet to confirm the date of inauguration.
In February, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta while taking stock of the construction works on the tunnel directed the NHAI to make all efforts to open the T5 tunnel on the Panthiyal stretch of the highway by March 15, Jaiswal Bridge by March 31, and the double-lane of Ramban Flyover and the Banihal Bypass by April 15.
For this purpose, traffic dry days were observed every week on the highway till March 15.
Traffic dry days were observed so that the NHAI could utilise the time by pressing its men and machinery for undertaking crucial repairs and complete a few essential works for making travel on the road a pleasant experience for the commuters.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is monitoring the ongoing works of national projects including the 66 km stretch of the four-lane project of NHAI between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district, said Panthyal had remained a critical stretch for decades.
“This treacherous stretch will be bypassed with the inauguration of tunnel T5 soon,” he said.