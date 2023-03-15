T5 tunnel ready for commissioning

Ramban: The T5 tunnel of the four-lane road project at Panthyal between Ramban and Banihal is ready for commissioning.

The management of the tunnel construction company of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said that the double-way tunnel, T5 at Panthyal was ready for commissioning and operation.

He said that the approach road to the tunnel and other allied works were completed successfully on Wednesday.

Engineers of NHAI said that the tunnel would be opened for traffic after the light and fire-fighting equipment is installed inside the tunnel.