T5 Tunnel thrown open for traffic

Ramban: The 880-meters long double-tube T5 Tunnel, a part of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) widening project at a crucial landslide and shooting stones-prone Panthyal, was opened for two-way traffic on Thursday.
An official of the Traffic Police said that the traffic on both sides was diverted through T5 Tunnel on the directions of the authorities.
He said that with the opening of this vital tunnel for traffic, the landslide and shooting stone-prone Panthyal stretch has been bypassed forever.
The most vulnerable road stretch of Srinagar-Jammu NH at Panthyal located between Ramban and Ramsu was opened after the completion of tunnel construction work that was started in the year 2020.
Earlier, on the directions of the government, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) carried out the work on the T5 Tunnel on a fast-track basis engaging 200 engineers, supervisors, and labourers.
The highway passing through Panthyal has troubled vehicle operators, commuters, travellers, and tourists with frequent landslides and shooting stones, leading to the frequent closure of the road during snow or rainy days for decades.
The government is putting in efforts to reduce the travel time between the two capital cities of J&K as work on more tunnels, bridges, and flyovers is going on.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said it would not only reduce the travel time but also make commuting safe and hassle-free.
Meanwhile, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted, “Kudos to NHAI for opening the T5 Tunnel for to and fro traffic today. An engineering marvel bypassing the treacherous stretch Panthyal.”