T5 Tunnel thrown open for traffic

Ramban: The 880-meters long double-tube T5 Tunnel, a part of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) widening project at a crucial landslide and shooting stones-prone Panthyal, was opened for two-way traffic on Thursday.

An official of the Traffic Police said that the traffic on both sides was diverted through T5 Tunnel on the directions of the authorities.

He said that with the opening of this vital tunnel for traffic, the landslide and shooting stone-prone Panthyal stretch has been bypassed forever.