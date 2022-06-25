Take every measure to restrict spread of the virus: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today stressed upon the health officers to take every measure to restrict the spread of covid-19 here in the UT. He asked them to intensify the tracing, testing and inoculation of precautionary dose to people especially to those with comorbid conditions.

He made these remarks in a high level meeting of health officers to review the Covid-19 scenario in the UT in view of rising cases in some States of the country.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Director SKIMS; Mission Director, NHM, DG Health & Family Welfare; Director Health, Kashmir/Jammu; Principals of GMCs, State Surveillance Officers, Jammu/Kashmir and Chief Medical Officers.