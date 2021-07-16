Take proactive steps to prevent third wave: PM Modi to states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that rising COVID-19 cases in some states remained a matter of concern as he asked them to take proactive measures to rule out a third wave by moving forward with the strategy of ‘test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

In a video interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, where many districts were reporting a high number of cases, Modi said, “The country stands at a point in its battle with the pandemic where apprehensions about a third wave are being continuously expressed.”

These states accounted for 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases last week and 84 percent of deaths, he noted in his closing remarks, specifically mentioning the rise in infections in Kerala and Maharashtra as a matter of grave concern for the country.

A similar trend was witnessed in January and February before the second wave started, he said.

"It's very important that states with a rising number of cases take proactive measures to rule out any possibility of a third wave," Modi said in his remarks.