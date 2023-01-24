Take stringent action against anyone providing support to terrorists: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday sought the progress of investigation into Dhangri terror attack and directed for looking at all angles and work out involvement of all anti-national elements and terrorists involved.

A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that the DGP visited Rajouri where he chaired a high-level meeting of the Army, Police, and CRPF officers to review the security scenario of the district.

He emphasised on utilising modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the suspect movements on borders and in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents.