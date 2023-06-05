Tamil Nadu tourist dies in Pahalgam mishap

Anantnag: A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a pine tree fell on him in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam tourist resort while a government employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagras area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The tourist was identified as Janarthanam, son of Govintha Rajalu of Tamil Nadu.

An official said the deceased tourist was riding a horse in Baisaran meadows when a pine tree suddenly fell on him.

"He died on the spot,” he said.