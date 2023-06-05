Tamil Nadu tourist dies in Pahalgam mishap

Anantnag: A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a pine tree fell on him in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam tourist resort while a government employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagras area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The tourist was identified as Janarthanam, son of Govintha Rajalu of Tamil Nadu.
An official said the deceased tourist was riding a horse in Baisaran meadows when a pine tree suddenly fell on him.
"He died on the spot,” he said.
An official said that his body was later to be taken to the mortuary of Public Health Centre (PHC) Pahalgam.
Meanwhile, a government employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagras area of Qazigund.
He was identified as Muhammad Younus Khan, of Nagras village.
“Khan was found dead on a roadside in his village,” an official said,
He said that a Police team rushed to the spot and his body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem.
“The cause of his death is being ascertained,” an official said.
The deceased was an employee in the Animal Husbandry Department.