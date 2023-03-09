Target terror ecosystem: DGP

Jammu: Reviewing the UAPA cases, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday called for targeting the terror ecosystem.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a meeting of Kashmir Zone officers at J&K Police Headquarters in Jammu, the DGP said that the main objective of the meeting was to re-examine and discuss the directions already issued by the Police Headquarters regarding investigation of UAPA cases.
Reviewing the progress of under investigation cases besides taking stock of cases under trial, he stressed on dealing with the UAPA cases more efficiently and professionally and said that all the required support would be provided.
Singh said that SIUs had been created to pace up result-oriented investigation in UAPA cases and assist the overall efforts of district Police to dismantle the terror ecosystem.
Stressing for taking the investigation more seriously and execution of a plan of action in each case, he directed for efficient investigation and timely presentation of the chargesheet.
“Neutralising a terrorist is not enough unless all those involved in harbouring and befriending him are identified and brought to justice,” the DGP said.
He said that stringent action should be taken against the OGWs and support network providing any kind of support to the terrorists.
“The property of the accused should be seized under the law and the absconding accused should be declared as ‘proclaimed offender’ besides action should be initiated under the law,” Singh said.
He enjoined upon all supervisory officers to analyse all the UAPA and NDPS cases and subsequently start the investigation taking into account their sensitivity.
The DGP directed the district SSPs to supervise every case personally besides involving prosecution officers to mitigate legal and technical lacunae.
He directed for conducting regular review meetings at different levels to analyse the cases under investigation besides for taking additional measures to improve conviction rate.
Stressing for speedy investigation process and improvement in the conviction rate, Singh emphasised upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA cases were foolproof, taking into account every evidence and contemplating trial of cases to achieve the desired results.
He said that Pairvi Cells had been created at different levels to supplement the investigation process and trail of the cases and directed Range DIGs and district SSPs to supervise the Pairvi Cells to ensure improvement in conviction rate.
The range DIGs of Kashmir Zone briefed the DGP regarding the progress of each under investigation UAPA case.
ADGP (Coordination) PHQ Danesh Rana, IGP (CIV) PHQ B S Tuti, AIGs PHQ G V Sandeep Chakravarthy and J S Johar, and PO PHQ Rajesh Khujaria attended the meeting at PHQ while ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG SIU Abdul Qayoom, all district SSPs of Kashmir zone, and DD Prosecution Kashmir besides all CIOs of SIUs and IOs in UAPA cases of Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.