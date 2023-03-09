Target terror ecosystem: DGP

Singh said that SIUs had been created to pace up result-oriented investigation in UAPA cases and assist the overall efforts of district Police to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Stressing for taking the investigation more seriously and execution of a plan of action in each case, he directed for efficient investigation and timely presentation of the chargesheet.

“Neutralising a terrorist is not enough unless all those involved in harbouring and befriending him are identified and brought to justice,” the DGP said.

He said that stringent action should be taken against the OGWs and support network providing any kind of support to the terrorists.

“The property of the accused should be seized under the law and the absconding accused should be declared as ‘proclaimed offender’ besides action should be initiated under the law,” Singh said.