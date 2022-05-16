Targeted killings in Kashmir | KPs anguished over floppy, ambiguous response of mainstream opposition

Jammu: Amid election buzz, a renewed spate of selective killings, particularly targetting minorities in the Valley by the elements averse to any democratic exercise and peace, has triggered a string of protests by Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community across J&K.

However, the protesting members of the community in distress are anguished over, what they term it as, “floppy and hypocritical stance of mainstream opposition parties, particularly in Kashmir.”

They are also peeved over political “slug-fest” in the aftermath of broad daylight killing of KP employee Rahul Bhat, which actually became a trigger point for protests.