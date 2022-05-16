Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu: Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir.

He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terror organsations like The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples' Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Gaznavi Force, United Liberation Front, Geelani Force, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, Lashar-e-Islam and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighter have been claiming responsibility for terror attacks, particularly selective killings of Hindus in the valley, during the last one-and-a-half-year, as per the reports.