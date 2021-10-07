Targeting civilians is barbaric: DGP

“Innocent people, who are working for the society and have nothing to do with anyone, are being targeted,” he said. “This is an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and to give it a communal colour so as to damage the communal harmony in Kashmir. We condemn the back-to-back attacks in which civilians have been killed.”

The J&K Police chief said that they were working on the previous cases and Srinagar police have got many clues. “We will soon get the people who are behind such terror and barbaric attacks targeting humanity, brotherhood in J-K and the local ethos and values,” he said. “I am sure the police will be able to unmask them soon.”

Singh said that this is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. “It is a conspiracy to target those who have come here for earning bread and butter. It is a conspiracy to damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” he said.

“Terrorists are terrorists and they are acting on the directions of the agencies across Pakistan so that Kashmir is kept disturbed and hurdles are put in the way of peace in Kashmir,” he said. “I hope that people in Kashmir will not let this conspiracy succeed. We will work together and defeat their purpose.”

The DGP said: “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock and fear over losing their colleagues. We have got an idea, and the police will work to nab the killers very soon.”