Tattered tourist amenities: Charar-i-Sharief tourist bungalow wears deserted look

A source, who wished not to be named, said that there was no inverter facility, heating system or proper garbage disposal system in place.

“When tourists see this state of the place, they cancel the plan and prefer to move to another place. When the main power supply cuts, the place is pushed into darkness. Tourists come to such places to enjoy but you will be surprised to see there is no TV or any other entertainment facility at this place,” said the source.

Greater Kashmir learned that the tourist bungalow managed only 14 bookings since 2018.

“In 2018, there were only three bookings. In 2020, the place saw two bookings. Thus, from 2018 to 2021, there have been only 14 bookings,” said the source.