Tax revenue in J&K soars by 32%: CAG

Srinagar: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has revealed that the tax revenue in Jammu and Kashmir reached Rs 11,707.28 crore in 2021–22, up from Rs 8,876.99 crore the year prior, a rise of 31.88 percent.

"There was an increase in all components of own tax revenue during 2021-22 with respect to the previous year 2020-21 and own tax revenue showed an increase of 31.88 percent with respect to the previous year. SGST, State Excise, and Taxes on sales trade showed a maximum increase of Rs 1,554.95 crore, Rs 435.37 crore and Rs 410.70 crore. The highest percentage increase with respect to 2020-21 was 536.67 percent and 87.02 percent under Taxes on Goods and Passengers and Land Revenue,” according to the CAG.

“Land revenue increased by 87.02 percent from Rs 60.57 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 113.28 crore in 2021-22, while taxes on goods and passengers increased by 536.67 percent from Rs 0.90 crore to Rs 5.73 crore in 2021-22 and other taxes increased by Rs 319.22 crore to Rs 376.60 crore (17.98 percent)."

According to the report, the GST collection in 2021-22 was Rs 6394.31 billion, up from Rs 4839.35 billion in 2020-21, or an increase of Rs 1554.96 billion (32.13 percent).

This includes an IGST advance apportionment of Rs 4334.63 billion.