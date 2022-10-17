Teacher gets 20 years jail for minor’s sexual assault in 2015

Srinagar: A court in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Monday awarded 20 years in jail sentence on a teacher and imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on him, a week after convicting the accused for rape of a minor girl seven years ago.

After finding the accused guilty of rape, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shopian announced the quantum of punishment against the convict.

The quantum of punishment was awarded to the convict after the court heard the parties.

The prosecution had sought the strictest punishment for the convict so that it could act as a deterrent for others.