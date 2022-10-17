Teacher gets 20 years jail for minor’s sexual assault in 2015

Srinagar: A court in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Monday awarded 20 years in jail sentence on a teacher and imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on him, a week after convicting the accused for rape of a minor girl seven years ago.
After finding the accused guilty of rape, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shopian announced the quantum of punishment against the convict.
The quantum of punishment was awarded to the convict after the court heard the parties.
The prosecution had sought the strictest punishment for the convict so that it could act as a deterrent for others.
While a detailed copy of the judgment was immediately not available, a senior officer of the prosecution confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the court awarded 20 years imprisonment to the teacher who was convicted and identified as Muhammad Maqbool of D K Pora, Shopian.
The court also imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the teacher and ordered it to be paid to the victim, the officer said.
In 2015, the convicted teacher had asked the student to come for tuition to his home where he assaulted her.
Subsequently, following a complaint, Police registered a case FIR No 179/2015 under Sections 376/F (rape of minor below 12 years), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Police Station Shopian and after investigation filed the chargesheet against the teacher who was posted at Government High School D K Pora, Shopian.