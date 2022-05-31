Teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Police officials said that at least two terrorists alighted from orchard near the school gate and opened fire on Rajni from point blank range. They said Rajni received bullets in her head.

Officials said Rajni was teaching in the school since 2017 and she was appointed under Schedule Caste category. Her husband Raj Kumar, also a school teacher, is posted in village Mirhama in the same district. He too has been appointed under Schedule Caste category in 2017.

Rajni’s husband, police officials said, dropped her on the main road of the school on Tuesday morning and as she entered the lane, two terrorists shot her from a close range with a pistol.

“There was a sound like that of a firecrackers and we saw kids shouting,” school teachers said, adding that when they reached the spot, Rajni was lying there injured.

After the incident, security forces that included Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the area and carried out a thorough search operation. However, nobody was arrested and nothing was found.