Teacher, student die of heart attack in Kulgam village

Shahid Iqbal Tak, senior consultant cardiologist at SMHS, Srinagar, on the rise in sudden cardiac deaths said the cause can be known only through proper research.

“The sudden deaths among the young are certainly due to cardiac arrests. There is no doubt about it. However, unless we have proper research the causes won’t be found,” he said.

He, however, attributed most of the cases of sudden cardiac arrests to coronary heart and muscle diseases. “If a stroke is during a particular period, like in winters, we can at least find it out as there are clear symptoms. But in the above two cases, only autopsy can find out the cause,” Dr Tak said.