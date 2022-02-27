Technology driven by sustainability new challenge for modern world: Kansal

Jammu: Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said our education system has to reorient itself to impart skills to students that are in consonance with modern day requirements.

He maintained that the lower level cognitive jobs that are repetitive in nature had turned obsolete and were being replaced by jobs that required a different set of skills.

He called for moulding the educational curriculum to impart the skills that are needed in the workplace of the future.