Rajouri: A teenage boy from Jhandi Dhara village of Rajouri died under mysterious circumstances with his body found hanging from the ceiling inside his house.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Kaif, 17, son of Muhammad Rafiq of Jhandi, Dhara.

Police said that Tuesday night the body of the boy was found hanging with a ceiling fan in his house after which a Police team from the local Police post rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession.