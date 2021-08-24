Teenager apprehended along Poonch LoC

Jammu: Army on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year old boy who crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in a brief official statement, said, “Today, Indian army apprehended an individual who crossed over LoC in Poonch. The individual named Khyam Maqsood, aged 16 years, is a resident of village Harkadiya Bala, Abbaspur (PoJK).”

Official sources stated that the boy was caught as he entered the Indian side after crossing LoC in Khari area of Gulpur sector in Poonch district.

The development took place four days after the army repatriated three children, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered the Indian side in Poonch.

Three children aged 7, 13 and 17 years were caught by the army while they were entering Indian side after crossing LoC in Rangar nallah area of Poonch sector on August 18. Those children hailed from Chhatra and Troti Dharmshal across the Line of Control.