Teenager mauled to death by wild animal

Baramulla: A teenager was mauled to death by some wild animal in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.
The deceased boy has been identified as Amir Muneer, 15, resident of Kalsan Uri. The incident occurred when Amir ventured out of his home to get some items from a grocery shop.
The locals said since he did not return to home, his parents along with relatives and neighbours started a search in nearby forests. “His mutilated body was traced in the nearby forests.
The boy was mauled by some wild animal probably by leopard,” said a local resident.
Meanwhile, the worried local residents has urged the administration to send a team of officials of wild life department in the area so that wild animal is either captured live or killed.