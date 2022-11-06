Tele-MANAS receives 42 distress calls across J&K in 3 days

Srinagar: The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) cell at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS) has received 42 distress calls across Jammu and Kashmir, since its launch on November 4.

Tele-MANAS is aimed at providing free tele-mental health assistance, particularly to people in remote areas.

A toll-free 24×7 helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country including J&K, allowing callers to avail of services.

Professor at IMHANS, Dr Arshad Hussain, who is also heading the Tele-MANAS centre, told Greater Kashmir that they received at least 12 distress calls on the first day.