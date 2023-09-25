Temperatures dip across Kashmir

Srinagar: While rains and snowfall broke the two-month-long unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir on Monday, the Meteorological Department predicted another two-day wet spell from Saturday.
The MeT officials said that during the past 24 hours, Kashmir received widespread light to moderate rain with snowfall over the higher reaches.
They said that the forecast for Tuesday was generally cloudy in J&K.
“Light rain will occur at scattered places of Kashmir and isolated places of Jammu region. On September 29 and 30, rains are likely in many places. Overall, there's no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next one week,” the MeT officials said.
Director MeT Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that people got relief from hot temperatures which were due to a prolonged dry spell in August and September.
“The valley witnessed less rain which resulted in low water levels in water bodies due to which people faced a shortage of water,” he said. “The weather will remain cloudy across Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh while a few places in Kashmir will receive light rainfall on Monday.
In August, J&K was grappling with a rainfall deficiency of 29 percent, recording only 131 mm of rain against 184.9 mm of normal precipitation.
The situation was not any better in September with just 20 mm of precipitation till Saturday.
Kashmir received about 55 mm of rainfall in against 75 mm of average rainfall expected by September 23.
The summer temperatures had also remained unusually high in Kashmir this year resulting in a heat wave that locals were not accustomed to.
On September 12, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius which was a notch less than the all-time highest recorded temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in 1934.
Furthermore, the unprecedented dry spell had become highly worrisome for apple growers as the lack of required moisture was already affecting the quality of the crop in various areas of Kashmir.
However, after the recent rainfall, J&K and Ladakh have accumulated 71.5 mm of rain, considered normal for the region for this period.
Meanwhile, Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Monday due to the fresh snowfall in the meadows.
Similarly, mercury levels at Pahalgam hill station reached 7.8 degrees while Srinagar saw 10.8 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.
OWAIS FAROOQI reports from Bandipora
The scenic Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district also received the season's first snowfall on Monday.
The officials and locals said that the Razdan Pass at an elevation of around 12,000 feet received light snowfall in the morning after overnight rains lashed the area.
The snowfall was also reported from the Kilshay Top, an area of Tulail Valley, further north of Dawar in Gurez.
“The rains lashed the area before and after the snowfall,” Mudasir Ahmad, a local said.
Bashir Ahmad, another local said that with rains and snow breaking the prolonged dry spell, the temperatures in Kashmir plummeted further.
With the winter knocking at the doors, people in the Gurez Valley, which often remains cut off via road in winter months have started winter preparations.
This includes stocking up on dry vegetables, firewood, lentils, and other daily need items that are scarce in the Gurez Valley winter.
IRFAN RAINA reports from Ganderbal
Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway also received light snowfall on Monday.
This was the first snowfall of the season.
A layer of fresh snow had accumulated at around the 11,575-foot-high Zojila Pass.
However, the flow of traffic was normal.
The upper reaches of the Sonamarg health resort also received a light snowfall, bringing a dip in temperature.
Meanwhile, the tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall at Zero Point Zojila on Monday.
“We are happy that it is snowing here this time of year and it made our visit to Kashmir more pleasant," a group of tourists said.
SUMIT BHARGAV reports from Pir Panjal
The upper reaches of the twin districts Pir Panjal – Rajouri and Poonch – also received the season's first snowfall on Monday.
Although very less in volume, the snowfall in the Pir Panjal region holds vital significance, as it marks the onset of the cold season.
The upper reaches in the twin districts received the season's maiden snowfall that started in the wee hours on Monday and continued for a couple of hours.
Snowfall was witnessed in the upper reaches including Surankote and Mandi in the Poonch district alongside Thanamandi, Darhal, and Kotranka in Rajouri.
The Peer Ki Gali mountainous pass on the Mughal Road that connects the Poonch district with Shopian also received the season's maiden snowfall.