Temperatures dip across Kashmir

Srinagar: While rains and snowfall broke the two-month-long unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir on Monday, the Meteorological Department predicted another two-day wet spell from Saturday.

The MeT officials said that during the past 24 hours, Kashmir received widespread light to moderate rain with snowfall over the higher reaches.

They said that the forecast for Tuesday was generally cloudy in J&K.

“Light rain will occur at scattered places of Kashmir and isolated places of Jammu region. On September 29 and 30, rains are likely in many places. Overall, there's no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next one week,” the MeT officials said.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that people got relief from hot temperatures which were due to a prolonged dry spell in August and September.

“The valley witnessed less rain which resulted in low water levels in water bodies due to which people faced a shortage of water,” he said. “The weather will remain cloudy across Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh while a few places in Kashmir will receive light rainfall on Monday.

In August, J&K was grappling with a rainfall deficiency of 29 percent, recording only 131 mm of rain against 184.9 mm of normal precipitation.

The situation was not any better in September with just 20 mm of precipitation till Saturday.

Kashmir received about 55 mm of rainfall in against 75 mm of average rainfall expected by September 23.