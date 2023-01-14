Temperatures fall across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: As the weather improved significantly on Saturday, mercury across J&K and Ladakh recorded a further drop while the Meteorological Department predicted one more spell of precipitation from Thursday.

Flight operations resumed on Saturday and roads to border towns were also being re-opened.

“The weather improved significantly on Saturday, but there has been a drop in minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh,” MeT officials said adding that the minimum temperatures recorded a drop after snowfall with Gulmarg recording season’s coldest night at minus 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday.