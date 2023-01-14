Temperatures fall across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: As the weather improved significantly on Saturday, mercury across J&K and Ladakh recorded a further drop while the Meteorological Department predicted one more spell of precipitation from Thursday.
Flight operations resumed on Saturday and roads to border towns were also being re-opened.
“The weather improved significantly on Saturday, but there has been a drop in minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh,” MeT officials said adding that the minimum temperatures recorded a drop after snowfall with Gulmarg recording season’s coldest night at minus 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
“From January 15 to 18, weather is likely to be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of fog in plains of Jammu and Kashmir during the morning hours,” they said. “Besides, the temperature during the day would rise and record further drop during the night.”
The MeT officials said that another Western Disturbance was likely to affect J&K from January 19 onwards and chances of precipitation were 60 percent.
They said that till Saturday morning, Srinagar received 9 cm snowfall, Pahalgam 47 cm, Qazigund 50.9 cm, Kupwara 10.4 cm, and Gulmarg one-foot snowfall.
FLIGHT OPERATIONS RESUME
Aerial and surface links were restored on Saturday as flights operations resumed at the Srinagar International Airport and some roads to border towns were re-opened.
“Snow was cleared from the runway and apron early in the morning,” airport officials said here adding that the flight services resumed and the first flight arrived by noon.
The roads to Tangdhar, Keran, and Machil are being re-opened as the men machinery was on job.
TEMPRATURES
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius against last night’s 1 degree Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
Jammu, which received 5.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius against 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius and Kargil and minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.