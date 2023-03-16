Temperatures rise, light rain forecast in J&K for 3 days

Srinagar: While minimum temperatures showed an upward trend, the Meteorological Department Thursday predicted scattered light rains across Jammu and Kashmir for the next three days.
The MeT officials said that there would be generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.
“There are likely to be scattered light rains across J&K for the next three days,” MeT officials said. “Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can't be ruled out.”
They said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius against 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius against 3 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, same as the previous night and 2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius against 5.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius against 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1 degree Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.
SINTHAN PASS CLOSED FOR 2 DAYS
In the wake of prediction of inclement weather, officials have ordered closure of Sinthan Pass for three days.
In an advisory, Tehsildar Larnoo said that in view of the prediction by the Meteorological Department of widespread rains on March 16, 17, and 18, people of tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas.
“Moreover, rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan Pass. People are advised to refrain from travelling on this road on March 16, 17, and 18,” the advisory said.
SDM Kokernag, SHO Larnoo, and Naib Tehsildar Larnoo have been directed to set up a checkpoint at Daksum and restrict all kinds of traffic on Sinthan Pass on March 16, 17, and 18.