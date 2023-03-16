Temperatures rise, light rain forecast in J&K for 3 days

Srinagar: While minimum temperatures showed an upward trend, the Meteorological Department Thursday predicted scattered light rains across Jammu and Kashmir for the next three days.

The MeT officials said that there would be generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

“There are likely to be scattered light rains across J&K for the next three days,” MeT officials said. “Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can't be ruled out.”

They said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius against 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.