Temple in Jammu celebrates PM's ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh Thursday said that the establishment of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jammu was a celebration of the ‘Idea of India’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This Vikas Tirth is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity and also signifies the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added.

While addressing the gathering after the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jammu, he said that the historic day would script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K.

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, Jitenda Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the temple.