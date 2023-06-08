Temple in Jammu celebrates PM's ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh Thursday said that the establishment of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jammu was a celebration of the ‘Idea of India’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“This Vikas Tirth is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity and also signifies the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added.
While addressing the gathering after the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jammu, he said that the historic day would script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K.
Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, Jitenda Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the temple.
Jitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science and Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “The temple being first in Jammu and Kashmir and sixth in India will pave the way for Jammu to become the top religious tourism destination in India.”
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this date – June 8, 2023 - the day of the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Jammu is a milestone in the journey of development of Jammu. The whole country is now integrated under PM Narendra Modi from East to West, from North to South and the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ organised in Varanasi and ‘Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple' at Jammu is the best examples of it with the objective to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning,” he said.
Chairman TTD Y V Reddy, MP Jammu, Jugal Kishore, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Member TTD Prashant Reddy were also present during the inaugural ceremony.