Temple to spread message of ‘One India - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari’: G Kishan Reddy

Jammu: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy Thursday said that Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu would spread and reiterate the resonating message of “one India – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” across the world.
He was addressing the gathering after the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Jammu.
Describing the temple as a “Centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions”, Reddy credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the “revival of ancient civilization” given his (PM’s) commitment and resolve to bring back glory of incredible “one India.”
He also lavishly praised the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with Chairman and Board members of TTD for devotion and commitment to make the completion of the temple possible in a short span.
Reddy along with LG Sinha and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh attended the “Maha Samprokshanam” of the temple here at Majeen in Jammu outskirts.
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism congratulated the people, J&K government and all the devotees of Sri Venkateswara. “The temple at Jammu will carry the message in the world that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions. The ancient civilization is being revived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Union Minister added.
He said, “It is the result of the devotion and commitment of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and Chairman and Board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is completed in a short span. Now, the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other prominent religious places can also seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Jammu.”
Later, on his Twitter handle, Reddy wrote, “Blessed to have joined the sacred inaugural ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Alaya Mahasamprokshanam in Jammu with Lt Governor of J&K Sh @manojsinha_. Union Minister Sh @DrJitendraSingh, TTD Chairman Shri @yvsubbareddymp and other dignitaries. The temple will add to the spiritual & cultural significance of the region and will enable the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to have Darshan of Lord Balaji in their home state.”
“Now, temples of Balaji exist across the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This will give devotees an opportunity to offer their prayers at the Temple and pay obeisance to Lord Balaji. It will also boost spiritual tourism in the region,” he added.
“I feel blessed to be a part of the Prana pratishtha of Lord Venkateswara Swamy varu that took place at Jammu. The consecration of the idol as a part of the Maha Samprokshana will energise this land that was once home to Maharishi Kashyapa,” he tweeted, while referring to Kashmir.