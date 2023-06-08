Temple to spread message of ‘One India - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari’: G Kishan Reddy

Jammu: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy Thursday said that Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu would spread and reiterate the resonating message of “one India – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” across the world.

He was addressing the gathering after the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Jammu.

Describing the temple as a “Centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions”, Reddy credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the “revival of ancient civilization” given his (PM’s) commitment and resolve to bring back glory of incredible “one India.”

He also lavishly praised the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with Chairman and Board members of TTD for devotion and commitment to make the completion of the temple possible in a short span.

Reddy along with LG Sinha and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh attended the “Maha Samprokshanam” of the temple here at Majeen in Jammu outskirts.