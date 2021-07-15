Temporary ban imposed on visit to Drang area

Baramulla: A day after two girls drowned in Drang stream of Tangmarg, the Baramulla district administration on Thursday ordered a temporary ban on a visit to the area.

The ban would remain in place till the preventive measures were taken to stop recurrence of such incidents.

“The temporary ban on visit to the Drang area has been initiated to ensure safety measures are taken at vulnerable spots of the stream. The ban is temporary and will be lifted soon once the task is accomplished,” said Sameer Jan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Tangmarg.

He said, “We will be fencing some spots along the Drang stream which are accident prone.”

Two teenage girls drowned while a girl and a boy were rescued when high flow of Drang stream washed them away. The victims were on a visit to the area along with their families.