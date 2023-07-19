Temporary bridge washed away; disrupts traffic on Rajouri-Poonch NH

Rajouri: Movement of vehicles on Jammu-Rajouri Poonch National Highway Wednesday remained suspended for over three hours as a temporary bridge washed away at Dalogra in Rajouri.
Meanwhile, many other roads in remote areas of the district also remained closed due to landslides.
In Rajouri, heavy downpour started early Wednesday morning and continued till afternoon and most of the areas of the district received heavy showers.
Officials said that a temporary bridge built over highway at Dalogra amid upgradation work washed away that resulted in the closure of road and suspension of vehicular traffic.
The movement of vehicles remained suspended for over three hours at Dalogra after which the road was restored for traffic with rebuilding of a temporary bridge.
“The highway remained closed as a temporary culvert (mini-bridge) built over it washed away as water level in the stream increased sharply while rainwater also damaged agriculture fields in the vicinity,” the officials said.
Meanwhile, the road from Methyani to Odhan also was closed after the landslide. “Slide clearance work was started and it continued for hours after which the road was restored for traffic,” police officials said.
Similarly the road from Chak Methyani to Narla was also closed after a landslide hit the road stretch at Narla.
“The road remained closed for over four hours and was restored for movement of vehicles as the slide was cleared by the department,” the police officials added.