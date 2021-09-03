Temporary suspension of telecom, internet services in Kashmir| Principal Secy Home confirms IGP’s directions as ‘absolute necessity’

Jammu: Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra on Friday retrospectively confirmed the directions of IGP Kashmir zone vis-a-vis temporary suspension of telecom and internet services across the Kashmir valley “without obtaining approval of the competent authority in the interest of maintaining public order” since September 1.

Kabra, in an order, maintained that there was an absolute necessity of issuance of these directions” by the IGP.

Justifying the “necessity” of directions, Kabra also quoted the reports of the law enforcement agencies mentioning that “if the internet/mobile data/cellular services are not regulated, its unhindered use has huge potential of disturbing the law and order situation.”

Restrictions were imposed and telecom and internet services were suspended following the demise of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani late Wednesday evening.