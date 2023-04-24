Terror act revives memory of 2001 DKG attack

Rajouri: Terrorist attack on army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian in Poonch district on April 20 brought back painful memories of a similar deadly ambush laid by terrorists 22 years ago in which a District and Sessions Judge and three others were killed in Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forest area in the border district.

The attack was carried out on December 5, 2001 on Thannamandi-DKG-Surankote road stretch that connects Rajouri and Poonch districts as an alternate road to Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway between the twin districts. This stretch of Thannamandi-DKG-Surankote also connects to Mughal Road now.

The terrorists had laid ambush in dense woods of Dehra Ki Gali forests between Dehra Ki Gali top and Bufliyaz.