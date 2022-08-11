TERROR ATTACK ON ARMY’S CAMP IN RAJOURI FOILED | JCO among 4 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed

“The terrorists, while firing indiscriminately were moving towards the barracks of the soldiers but some Army men responded swiftly and engaged them near the bunkers outside the barracks. This averted their attempt to enter inside the barracks and inflict casualties on the Army soldiers sleeping there,” the officials said.

They said that the terrorists were holed up near the front bunkers of the camp.

The exchange of fire between the soldiers and the terrorists continued for over three and half hours and ended when both the heavily-armed terrorists were killed.

“Six Army personnel sustained injuries in the gunfight. Three of them succumbed to injuries at the gunfight site while three others including an officer of the Major rank were rescued from the site after the gunfight and were admitted to the Army Hospital, Rajouri. There, another soldier succumbed to his injuries in the evening,” the officials said.

The Army personnel, who died in the line of duty, were identified as Junior Commissioned Officer (Subedar) Rajendra Prasad from Jhunjhunu Rajasthan, rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar from Faridabad, Haryana, and Rifleman Nishant Malik from Hisar, Haryana.