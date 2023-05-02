Terror Conspiracy Case | NIA raids 12 locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots.

A spokesman of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement issued here said that the NIA swooped down on multiple locations in J&K in the Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case.

He said that searches were conducted at 12 locations till late in the evening.

While 11 of these locations were located in Kashmir – eight in Pulwama district, and one each in Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam districts, one was in Poonch district of Pir Panjal region.

The NIA spokesman said that the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.