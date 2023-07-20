TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE | NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities.

An NIA spokesman in a statement issued here said that the activities were hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

He said that the raids were conducted against the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA spokesman said that locations being raided by the NIA sleuths were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits.

He said that the premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided.

The NIA spokesman said that all these cadres and workers were being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K.

He said that the NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices, funds, narcotic substances, and arms and ammunition.

This is the NIA's second raid in the case within 15 days.