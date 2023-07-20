TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE | NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities.
An NIA spokesman in a statement issued here said that the activities were hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.
He said that the raids were conducted against the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA spokesman said that locations being raided by the NIA sleuths were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits.
He said that the premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided.
The NIA spokesman said that all these cadres and workers were being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K.
He said that the NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices, funds, narcotic substances, and arms and ammunition.
This is the NIA's second raid in the case within 15 days.
The agency had conducted raids at five locations in south Kashmir on July 11.
The places earlier searched by the NIA include three districts of Anantnag, Shopian, and Pulwama.
It led to the seizure of several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.
The Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21 last year.
It relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms.
The NIA spokesman said that the Pakistan-backed outfits were also engaged in radicalising local youth and mobilising OGWs to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.
He said that as per the NIA investigations, Pakistan-based operatives behind the conspiracy were using various social media platforms to spread terror among the people.
The NIA spokesman also said that they were also using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their agents and cadres in Kashmir.
He said that the newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, People’s Anti Fascist Front (PAFF), and others.
The NIA spokesman said that these outfits were affiliated to major banned terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.