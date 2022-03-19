Terror funding case: Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, others

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has framed charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others under various sections of UAPA in connection with a terror funding case.

Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others have also been framed charges for criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country and other unlawful activities.